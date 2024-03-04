Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keltbray Contractors, working on behalf of NIE Networks, will be re-stringing overhead conductors, replacing poles, conducting service replacements and possibly trimming trees.

Commenting on the programme, which is expected to last for approximately a year, a spokesperson for NIE Networks stated: “Works are due to commence around the end of March and will commence initially in the Glengormley, Mallusk and Carnmoney areas. We anticipate the entire project will take one year but this will be broken down into specific timeframes for each individual section of work.

NIE Networks will be conducting vital maintenance on the low voltage electricity network in postcode areas BT36, BT37 and BT38. (Pic: NIEN).

"This project represents a £1.1m investment in the area, aiming to enhance security of electricity supply. The £1.1m is part of our RP6 price control.

"Planned interruptions to electricity supplies may occur, but we'll keep them as brief as possible. Affected customers will be notified in advance.

"Expect restricted access and traffic management in affected areas. If access to properties is needed, Keltbray's Access Officer will contact you beforehand to discuss the necessary arrangements.

"Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated as we work to ensure a more reliable electricity network for everyone in the area.”

Ahead of the sheme starting, a public information event will take place on Wednesday (March 6) at Corr’s Corner Hotel, Newtownabbey between 3pm and 7pm. Residents will be able to learn more about the works and have their questions answered.