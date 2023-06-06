Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Workers at Lisburn-based Creative Composites vote unanimously for strike action for pay increase

Workers at Creative Composites, the UK’s leading advanced production composite manufacturer based in Lisburn, have voted unanimously on a 100% turnout to take strike action in pursuit of a cost of living pay increase.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST

The ballot was held after workers rejected an insulting pay offer of a bare 4.5% tied to the increase in the bare legal minimum wage.

The workforce at Creative Composites is low-paid despite the highly-skilled nature of their employment and the fact that the company sells components to leading vehicle manufacturers.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham pledged her support for the workforce in their fight to win a cost of living pay increase.

Most Popular
Unite the Union staff at Creative Composites in Lisburn have voted to take strike actionUnite the Union staff at Creative Composites in Lisburn have voted to take strike action
Unite the Union staff at Creative Composites in Lisburn have voted to take strike action

“That one hundred percent of Unite members at Creative Composites voted for strike action on a one hundred percent turnout tells you everything you need to know about the determination of these workers to win a cost of living pay increase,” she said.

"The workforce’s wages have been suppressed by the employer for too long; they have had enough. They prepare for strike action knowing they can count on my full support and that of Unite in their fight.

“The employer needs to reflect on the strength of feeling exhibited by this result. They need to return to negotiations with a pay increase that provides real protection to their employees in the midst of what is the worst cost of living crisis in generations.”

Unite’s membership at the factory has grown substantially since the union called a ballot on strike action and now stands at over 100 at the factory.

Regional officer for the workforce is Neil Moore who welcomed the result.

“This company styles itself as the UK’s leading composite manufacturer with a client book including McLaren, Lotus, Hyster-Yale, Aston Martin and Wrightbus,” he said. “It has a bulging order book and can well afford to provide its workforce with a cost of living pay increase.

Read More
Striking workers at Survitec in Dunmurry determined to win an inflation-proof pa...

“Unite’s membership has grown dramatically since we called the strike ballot. It is disgraceful that in the midst of a widespread labour shortage, skilled manufacturing workers are being forced onto picket lines to defend differentials with the minimum wage but that is where things are at.

"This employer needs to return to negotiations with a proper pay increase to avoid a strike that will shut down production.”

Related topics:WorkersUniteLisburnAston Martin