Striking workers at Survitec in Dunmurry determined to win an inflation-proof pay increase

Unite the union members working at Survitec in Dunmurry, a manufacturer of marine life-saving equipment, commenced an all-out strike for a cost of living pay increase on Thursday June 1 at 6.45am.

Workers have previously rejected a pay offer of 6 percent and are seeking a pay increase that meets the real cost of inflation.

Workers voted unanimously (100 percent) on an 80% turnout for strike action.

According to Unite, Survitec has had a highly successful period with sales expanding rapidly by more than 130% over the last four years – rising from £45.1m to £103.8m as demand for life-saving equipment has increased since the pre-pandemic period. The workers’ pay claim in Dunmurry would cost just £860k or less than one percent of sales, which the workforce believe can easily be covered by the company.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham offered encouragement to the workers striking for an inflation-proof increase.

“The workers at Survitec voted unanimously for strike action to win an inflation-proof cost of living increase,” he said. ”This is a highly successful employer who can well afford to meet the workers’ pay claim in full – given that workforce costs represent only a small proportion of overall costs.

“It is simply not acceptable that employers expect workers to pay the price of the current cost of living crisis. Those taking strike action know that they have the full support of myself and Unite in their fight.”

Regional Officer for the workforce is Neil Moore who spoke from the picket lines.

“This strike follows a vote in which the workers voted 100 percent for industrial action, after two years of insulting, below-inflation increases,” he said. “They are determined to win a cost of living increase and management need to recognise the fact that this strike will shut down production at the Dunmurry site.