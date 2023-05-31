Work begins to cut back overgrown grass verges along roads in Lisburn after concerns were raised by local residents

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that work has begun to cut back overgrown grass verges in areas across Lisburn.

The confirmation comes after local residents expressed concern about the height the verges have grown, with some saying the grass and weeds are blocking sightlines at road junctions.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department is responsible for the maintenance of the public road network and annually cuts about 45,000km of grass verges.

"We are committed to protecting wildlife and promoting biodiversity when managing roadside verges and our approach aims to maintain the right balance between road safety and the control of grass and weeds while achieving a greater focus on environmental protection.

"From this year a single swathe will be cut along the verges on the strategic road network twice per year.

"Other areas that are needed for road safety purposes, such as for sight lines at junctions, will also be cut at least twice each year.

"A similar approach will be introduced on the rural road network.

"In Lisburn and Castlereagh, the Department’s environmental contractors commenced the first grass cut on May 9, 2023 and they are currently progressing through their works schedule which should take approximately six weeks to complete.

"Priority is currently being given to those within the urban / rural environment where road safety is of paramount importance before progressing to those roads deemed to be of lesser risk.