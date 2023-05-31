Meaghan, who admitted she suffers from anxiety and worry, shared her views on mental health, after taking part in the recent Victoria Square ‘Park and Stride’ fashion show in aid of mental health charity Mindwise.

Victoria Square has teamed up with the charity Mindwise, which believes ‘mental health is everyone’s business’.

“When I hear the statement, ‘mental health is everyone’s business’, it emphasis the notion that mental health is not solely an individual concern but a collective responsibility,” said Meaghan.

Lisburn model Meaghan Green has spoken out about mental health awareness after taking part in the Victoria Square Park and Stride fashion show in aid of mental health charity Mindwise

"Talking openly about mental health is crucial for many reasons. It helps reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conditions and when people feel comfortable discussing their experiences, it helps break down barriers and encourages others to seek help without fear of judgement or discrimination.

"It also raises awareness about the various types of mental health issues, the symptoms, and the available support. This knowledge enables individuals to identify signs of distress in themselves and others, enabling early intervention and the appropriate care. In the form of resources, such as helplines, therapy options, support groups and community services.”

Talking about her own mental health. Meaghan said: “I will admit I am a natural worrier and a bit of an overthinker; I have also felt anxious in the past, haven’t we all? It’s completely normal to experience worry and be prone to overthinking. Many people can relate to these tendencies, and it’s important to remember that you’re not alone.

“Worried thoughts and anxiousness often arise from a place of uncertainty, and can lead us to imagine worst-case scenarios or blow things out of proportion. These thoughts may not necessarily reflect reality or the actual likelihood of negative outcomes. Understanding this can help us gain perspective and approach our worries with a more rational and positive mindset. It’s important for us to remember that irrational thoughts are just that – they aren’t logical or reasonable.”

Meaghan also stressed the importance of being able to talk with friends and family about your mental health. She continued: “I believe it is important to have open and honest conversations with your friends and family about mental health. I am extremely lucky to have a several strong support groups around me; In the form of my partner Stuart, my good friends and my close family. Each are support avenues in their own individual way.

“My partner is extremely calm, patient and a logical, rational thinker. He balances my overthinking and worrying. My family are also amazing, my mother Linda and our long, weekly walks, discussing all things serious or light-hearted; And my father Edward, with his ability to put everything into perspective, calming any situation with his sense of humour.

"As I have gotten older, I wish I could say I have got wiser, but I can honestly say, I believe I have become more rational in my thinking (and overthinking), adopting healthy coping and managing mechanisms for my anxieties and worries.”

