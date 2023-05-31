Gillian Armstrong was only 35 years old when she underwent an eight hour surgical procedure to remove a 4cm mass from her brain.

The diagnosis was a massive shock to both her and her family back in January 2022. Gillian had been experiencing numbness in her arms and legs for a period of time and had sought treatment from her GP to relieve the symptoms which had progressed to a heaviness in her limbs along with the numbness she was experiencing. After trying a series of treatments Gillian was referred for an MRI and an emergency scan and it was then that a mass on her brain was found that would require surgery.

When she awoke from her surgery she was unable to walk or speak clearly.

Gillian Armstrong has been working with the South Eastern Health Trust Brain Injury Team

Gillian was put in touch with the South Eastern HSC Trust’s Brain Injury Team, who have worked with her daily since September 2022 to improve her physical health and speech.

“The team have really helped me and I have improved so much since I started working with them,” explained Gillian. “When I woke up from my surgery I was shocked at just how bad my speech was, I spoke so quietly and I had lost all of my confidence, I couldn’t communicate as well as I wanted to and it was so frustrating. I never thought I would have to learn how to walk again, deal with constant tremors and have to learn how to speak again.

“I have been working on an intensive speech and language programme for the past five weeks with the team and it has totally changed my life. I have been taught through voice exercises how to be ‘loud and proud’ when I speak and it has built up my confidence so much. My attitude has totally changed and it’s down to being able to express myself and be heard clearly again.

“It’s taken hard work to build up my facial muscles which were weakened after the surgery. It was difficult and frustrating at times but doing this that has allowed me to get my speech to where it is now. I can walk with the aid of crutches at the moment but I am focused on continuing to improve my strength and balance so that eventually I can walk without an aid.

“At the start of this I really didn’t understand what the team did or how they could help me to change my life - they are great and are so good at supporting me in the ways that I need.

"They take the time to listen to me and have really taken on board the things that are important for me and my family and focused on improving them first. I know everyone so well and I look forward to them visiting me at home.