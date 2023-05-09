Wrightbus has received a £12.7 million cash boost to produce green buses at their factory in Ballymena.

The bus manufacturer will develop next-generation articulated and tri-axle electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses thanks to a share of more than £77 million in new funding for the development of clean transport technologies announced today, Tuesday, May 9.

The NextGenZEBs project, which will produce ‘green’ technology to replace the polluting diesel engines most buses currently rely on, is just one of seven pieces of work across the UK that are getting joint Government and industry backing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The work builds on efforts already underway at Wrightbus to lead the way on clean automotive technology, with the company having recently announced plans for a multi-million pound green hydrogen production facility.

The work builds on efforts already underway at Wrightbus to lead the way on clean automotive technology.

NextGenZEBs is being supported by a £12.7 million share of the funding being announced today and is projected to support nearly 900 jobs over the next ten years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project will produce a new, market-leading platform for battery and fuel cell electric driven buses. Whilst demand is growing for zero-emission vehicles, there are currently few options available for heavy, multi-axle vehicles like large buses.

Investing in the development of cutting-edge technologies in key industries will help deliver on the government’s priority to grow the UK economy.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “Zero-emission cars, vans and taxis are increasingly common, but this cutting-edge work is going to mean clean, green vehicles designed and built in the UK can increasingly take on the toughest jobs too, from life-saving emergency services, to haulage and public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our automotive industry keeps setting the pace globally and seizing the potential of new technologies. Today’s multi-million-pound boost will help them stay ahead of international competition, while delivering on our priority to grow the economy and support high-quality jobs.”

The funding has been awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) Collaborative Research and Development programme, in support of ambitions to build an end-to-end supply chain for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in the UK.

Some £38.4 million of this investment comes from Government, backed by a further £38.7 million from the automobile industry – taking today’s total to just over £77 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jo Bamford, Wrightbus Executive Chairman, said: “When I took over the company, I was clear about my ambitions for it, both in terms of contributing to the UK’s plans for net zero and in terms of supporting the British economy.

“Last year was our most successful year to date, but we have always said that we will continue to drive forward with our zero-emissions vision and our ‘NextGenZEBs’ project is evidence of that.”

Chief Executive at the APC Ian Constance added: “Investment into these seven collaborative projects continues the work that the UK does very well. Research and development, building the automotive supply chain, pushing the boundaries of clean technology for the road, whilst securing jobs across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement