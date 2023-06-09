The company is marking the significant milestone with invited guests including previous staff and representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, Invest NI and key suppliers.

Since its humble beginnings in 1983 with just two engineers and an Apple computer, Yelo has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, serving a global customer base with its comprehensive range of testing solutions.

Expanding its workforce to over 50 highly skilled staff members, the company says commitment to innovation has been instrumental in its journey.

The senior management team at Yelo, from left to right, David Sinclair, operations director; Lynn Good, finance and HR director and Richard Furey, managing director.

Richard Furey, managing director at Yelo, commented: "We are thrilled to celebrate our 40th anniversary. Over the years, we have remained dedicated to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled testing solutions.

"Our growth and success are a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team, as well as the trust and support of our global customer base. As we reflect on the past and look toward the future, we are excited to continue driving innovation and shaping the industry."

From its inception, the company, which now operates from a state-of-the-art 25,000 square-foot factory at Trooperslane Industrial Estate, set out with a clear vision to provide businesses with more effective operational processes, harnessing the full potential of technology. With a firm belief in the power of innovation, Yelo explains it has continuously developed and refined testing solutions to meet industry challenges.

