30% of anglers also love golf - now they can combine fly fishing with the Open at Portrush this July

One of N. Ireland's top beats, Carnroe is very near the Portrush Golf Open this July!

Both golf and fishing are outdoor sports that are deceptively simple and endlessly complicated. It’s perhaps not surprising that the fly fishing permits and accommodation booking service FishPal says 30% of anglers also enjoy playing or watching golf. Now there’s the opportunity to combine the two by fishing on the River Bann close to Royal Portrush when the Golf Open takes place this July.

Golfing and fishing may appear to be vastly different pastimes but they share a surprising number of similarities. From a love of the outdoors to a sense of patience and mental focus, both sports require similar skills and practice. Whether you’re putting or casting, there are many parallels.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising the fly fishing permits and accommodation booking service FishPal says recent figures show 30% of regular anglers also enjoy playing or watching golf. Both activities lend themselves to tall tales back at the bar about the (hole in) one that got away.

Angling expert Will Draper, Head of FishPal, says: ‘Fortunate timing means that The 153rd Open takes place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland from 17-20 July. That’s just weeks after the opening of three new beats for FishPal users on Northern Ireland’s best salmon river: the River Bann. The new beats are just 15 minutes from the Portrush course, meaning people can enjoy a double bill of angling and the Golf Open this summer.

‘With local hero Rory McIlroy, fresh from his triumph at the US Masters, set to play, both the fishing and the golf are likely to be experiences to remember.

‘The three new River Bann beats have been made available to FishPal users by The Honourable The Irish Society. Carnroe, Culiff Rock and Movanagher already enjoy fabled status among anglers from both the north and the Republic of Ireland. Now they can be enjoyed by anglers from across Great Britain who may have previously been unfamiliar with the rivers and fishing infrastructure across the Irish Sea. FishPal’s one-stop-shop service enables anglers to discover the best-performing swims and buy permits without having to tour all the local tackle shops.

Culiff Rock – Lower Bann

‘A fast-flowing stretch nestled between Carnroe and Movanagher, Culiff Rock excels in medium to low water. Known for productive salmon fishing from June to September, as well as year-round brown trout up to 7lbs, it’s a versatile four-rod fishery best fished by boat. Guided day rod bookings are available this July.

Movanagher – Lower Bann

‘A scenic section of the River Bann offering superb fly fishing for both salmon and wild brown trout, Movanagher offers five pools, with classic dry fly sport on summer evenings. This beautiful streamy beat contains a substantial stretch of the old, unaltered riverbed. The salmon fishing can be first-rate, particularly if the water is low (as at present) and fish linger in the area prior to running the weir upstream. Guided fishing for two rods is available this July.

Carnroe – Lower Bann

‘One of Ireland’s top salmon beats, Carnroe sits just below the oxygen-rich first weir on the Lower Bann. With a five-rod limit, guided access and an average of 350 fish landed annually, it’s a prime destination for summer sport and bookings are available this July.

‘The island of Ireland has an incredible range of fly fishing, so there really is fishing to suit all tastes and pockets. It’s a cliché but it’s true that the “craic” that goes along with the fishing is also legendary. As I always advise, just make sure you wake up with a clear head for your morning’s fishing!

‘FishPal has only recently expanded into offering permits and accommodation booking in Northern Ireland and the Republic. With the fortuitous timing of this year’s Open in Portrush, a combined angling and golf trip is too good to miss. In the busy run-up to the Open, anglers who find that a chosen beat has no availability on any given day need not panic. The other stretches are very close by, which means anglers can enjoy the same conditions on the same river, whichever fishery they book.

‘There’s lots more information on FishPal’s partner waterways and fisheries across the Emerald Isle at: www.fishpal.com/Ireland/