All Ireland Scholarship helps Katelyn with sports degree costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) student has been awarded an All-Ireland Scholarship, funded by JP McManus.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katelyn Charters (18), from Belfast is the recipient of one of the six Scholarships awarded to the top Level 3 Extended Diploma students from each of the NI Further Education Colleges. The Scholarships provide financial support of £5,500 per annum for the duration of an undergraduate degree course.

Katelyn completed her GCSEs at Hunter House College Belfast before progressing to SERC. She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been awarded the All-Ireland Scholarship.The award will help remove some of the burden of costs for my higher education and help me realise my ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I worked extremely hard to get the Triple Distinction Stars (D* D* D*) grades in my BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport at SERC and I am now completing a BSc (Hons) Sports and Exercise Science at Ulster University. After my degree I want to do a PGCE to become a primary/PE teacher.”

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) student has been awarded an All-Ireland Scholarship, funded by JP McManus. Katelyn Charters (18), from Belfast achieved Triple Distinction Stars (D* D* D*) in the BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport and is now completing a BSc (Hons) Sports and Exercise Science at Ulster University.

The determined young woman who considered all her options before she did her GCSEs, including what was on offer at SERC’s Lisburn Campus said, “I came along to an open evening and as soon as I walked in, I knew immediately I wanted to enrol. The staff were so welcoming - from reception, the caretakers, the cleaners, the café staff and of course my lecturers - and the facilities were amazing.”

She continued, “I secured a place on the BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport. I enjoyed the course and would recommend it if you have an interest in sport.

"Overall, I enjoyed my experience of studying at SERC as I felt like I got a lot of support from the lecturers and praise when I was doing well, and this encouragement spurred me on to do my best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The classes are smaller so lecturers can spend more time helping each student. There was also some flexibility and understanding if you had other commitments outside the course.”

Speaking about moving on from school, Katelyn said, “I was worried about moving on from school as I didn’t know anyone doing my course. I feared the unknown, of going to somewhere different.

" However, I knew the sports course was the best pathway for me as it was something I really wanted to do. Moving to SERC was the best decision for me. I got support and encouragement, and the course prepared me for university.

“At SERC, I applied for and was selected to take part in a fully funded Turing Scheme work and study placement to Port Elizabeth in South Africa. I spent 17 days there teaching less fortunate kids different sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was also some down time and the opportunity to take in some major sights in South Africa, from Table Mountain to the Cape Town Stadium and to take part in activities such as sand boarding.

"The trip was an amazing experience that provided me with valuable life experiences – it changed my outlook, value, and perspective on life. I was travelling with students from different campuses across SERC, so I also got to make new friends too.”

Katelyn concluded, “I am living my best life and want to thank the All-Ireland Scholarship for the award and my lecturers from SERC - Alan, Jackie, Peter, and Ronan – their encouragement and belief in me, contributed to my success and development.”