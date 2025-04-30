Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council launches new anti-poverty strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has officially launched a new Anti-Poverty Strategy, a landmark initiative aimed at tackling the growing issue of poverty across the Borough.

With more residents experiencing financial hardship due to the lasting effects of the global pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis, the Council has made it a priority to address poverty in a coordinated and strategic way.

The issue emerged as a key concern during the 2023 review of the Borough’s ‘Love Living Here’ Community Plan. In response, the Council passed a motion in January 2024 to establish a cross-party Anti-Poverty Steering Group. This group has since worked collaboratively with statutory, community, and voluntary partners to develop a robust framework focused on creating long-term, sustainable solutions for those most in need.

The newly launched Anti-Poverty Strategy provides a clear, guiding structure for how the Borough will tackle poverty by:

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, joins members of the Anti-Poverty Steering Group to launch the Anti-Poverty Strategy

Providing agency for residents

Providing economic empowerment

Maximising stakeholder partnership opportunities

Enhancing social inclusion

Improving access to essential services for residents.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, welcomed the launch, saying: “We are committed to reducing poverty and supporting our most vulnerable residents. This strategy marks an important step in working with our partners to deliver practical support, tailored services, and greater opportunities for all across our Borough.”

Chair of the Anti-Poverty Steering Group, Alderman Julian McGrath, emphasised the importance of a broad and inclusive approach: “Poverty is not just about a lack of income, it is about the deprivation of opportunities, the erosion of hope and loss of a sense of agency.

"We recognise that poverty is multifaceted. Therefore, our strategy aims to be comprehensive, working with strategic partners, in addressing the root causes of poverty while also providing relief for those in need. This is a very positive and welcome step from our Council and I believe it has the potential to be life-changing for many families.”

As the Council now moves into the implementation phase, residents are being encouraged to take part in a public consultation to help shape the delivery of support services. Community feedback will play a vital role in identifying what is most important to local people and where improvements are needed most, particularly in areas such as employment and skills, financial advice and support, family and wellbeing services, energy support, and food access.

Residents can view the full Anti-Poverty Strategy and take part in the consultation at: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/communityplan