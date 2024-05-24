Barge for Wellbeing set for epic slow sail from Erne to Inverness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser with a difference is about to set sail from Carrickfergus, in support of mental health charity, Inspire Wellbeing.The “Barge for Wellbeing” is a lovingly restored 126-year-old Dutch sailing barge, the Drie Gebroeders (Three Brothers). Along with her “Motley Crew”, she will shortly begin the main part of her epic journey from Lough Erne to Inverness – and back again!

The Drie Gebroeders and her crew will shortly set off from Carrickfergus Marina along the Antrim Coast to their first stop in Rathlin, before heading across the Irish Sea to make the trip all the way around the coastline of Scotland to Inverness.

Owner of Drie Gebroeders, Hilary Hunter brought the barge back to Northern Ireland two years ago but has lived on her for almost ten years. She explained the mission for this epic fundraising and wellbeing trip, which is focused on slowing down the pace of life and taking a break from everyday life:

“We have assembled the Motley Crew of the Drie Gebroeders from all ages and sections of the community – we all share the spirit of spontaneity," she said.

Dutch sailing barge Drie Gebroeders is set to sail from Carrickfergus on epic Erne to Inverness trip

"Some members join as often as jobs and family allow, others less often, but everyone enjoys the tranquillity of being out on the water and their sense of well-being gained from slowing down and enjoying the craic on board this solid old vessel.

“Whilst the core crew for our big adventure this year is settled, there is still room for more adventurers to join in for a few days of the journey or several weeks.”

After taking part in the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival, the itinerary will include some of the Western Scottish Isles, the Caledonian Canal and The Scottish Traditional Boats Festival in Portsoy. On the return voyage, the crew will navigate the Crinan Canal, returning to Carrickferfus towards the end of July.

Crew member Becky Thomas explained the appeal of taking things slowly on a traditional sailing barge. She said: “When Drie Gebroeders first hove into my sights I was so impressed. I love helping to crew her, giving people a chance to be a part of the new chapter in her story, whilst finding a new focus in their own lives.”

Danielle Sheridan, Fundraising Manager for Inspire said: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity partner for Barge for Wellbeing. Hearing the stories behind the Drie Gebroeders is so inspiring. The sense of community, the people they meet along the way and the personal journeys are embedded in its history.”

“Inspire conducted polling in December 2023 that showed 60% of people won’t open up about their mental health because they don’t want to worry others. The Barge for Wellbeing is more than a fundraiser, its helping raise awareness that your mental health matters.

“Hilary and the team have an exceptional challenge ahead of them but we will be cheering Drie Gebroeders on every step of the way and we’re exceptionally proud to be part of this next epic experience.”

