Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned adventure athlete, mental health campaigner, and inspirational speaker, Sally Orange MBE, has successfully completed the Navy SEAL Foundation New York City SEAL Swim, held on August 10th, 2024. Sally was the sole British participant in this prestigious event, which honors those who have sacrificed their lives in combat and through suicide.

The swim, which began at the Empty Sky Memorial in Liberty State Park, New Jersey, and concluded at the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City, involved a series of physically demanding challenges. Sally joined Navy SEALs, veterans, police officers, firefighters, and first responders in a multi-sport open-water event.

Participants swam across the Hudson River with stops at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, where they performed honor pushups and pull-ups. The event culminated in a run to the World Trade Center to commemorate lives lost on 9/11 and other significant events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on her experience, Sally Orange MBE said: “The 2024 Navy SEAL Foundation New York City SEAL Swim did not disappoint! Despite the Hudson River's less-than-clear waters, the purpose of the event shone through.

British Army veteran Sally Orange MBE completes the Navy Seal foundation NYC Seal Swim

"The journey from the Empty Sky Memorial to the World Trade Center was both physically and emotionally challenging. Representing Walking With The Wounded as part of Team Sunbelt Rentals, Inc, I felt incredibly privileged to stand alongside former SEALs, Veterans, Police Officers, Fire Fighters, and First Responders.

"Hearing the speeches from 9/11 survivors and first responders was profoundly moving, and performing honor pushups and pull-ups at each stop was a true tribute to those who serve and sacrifice for our freedoms.”

The event featured several poignant moments, including a mile-long run carrying a large US flag, followed by a swim across the Hudson River, and a rigorous series of pushups and pull-ups on barges at Ellis Island and Battery Park. The final swim to Battery Park was particularly challenging due to choppy waters, but Sally persevered, reflecting her dedication to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Orange MBE's participation highlights her commitment to raising awareness and funds for the Navy SEAL Foundation's crucial programs. As a mental health advocate and endurance athlete, she continues to inspire others through her achievements and advocacy.

British Army veteran Sally Orange MBE completes the Navy Seal foundation NYC Seal Swim

Sally will be representing the charity Walking With The Wounded, having been invited by Sunbelt Rentals, a sponsor of the event. Her involvement aims to engage with and motivate young people to explore their limits and embrace the benefits of physical and mental resilience.

Sally holds multiple Guinness World Records and world firsts, has run over 80 marathons, completed 8 Ironman triathlons, and served 22 exemplary years as a Physiotherapy Officer in the Royal Army Medical Corps, including a tour in Afghanistan. Despite facing severe depression and chronic anxiety, she speaks openly to reduce stigma and encourages mental well-being through healthy eating, physical activity, and a positive mindset. In 2023, Sally was awarded an MBE for her services to charity and mental health in the King's Birthday Honours List.

Sally’s participation in the Hudson River Seal Swim underscores her dedication to honoring fallen heroes and supporting the Navy SEAL community. To follow Sally's journey and support her fundraising efforts, please visit www.sallyorange.com.