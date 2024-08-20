British Army veteran Sally Orange MBE completes the Navy Seal foundation NYC Seal Swim
The swim, which began at the Empty Sky Memorial in Liberty State Park, New Jersey, and concluded at the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City, involved a series of physically demanding challenges. Sally joined Navy SEALs, veterans, police officers, firefighters, and first responders in a multi-sport open-water event.
Participants swam across the Hudson River with stops at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, where they performed honor pushups and pull-ups. The event culminated in a run to the World Trade Center to commemorate lives lost on 9/11 and other significant events.
Reflecting on her experience, Sally Orange MBE said: “The 2024 Navy SEAL Foundation New York City SEAL Swim did not disappoint! Despite the Hudson River's less-than-clear waters, the purpose of the event shone through.
"The journey from the Empty Sky Memorial to the World Trade Center was both physically and emotionally challenging. Representing Walking With The Wounded as part of Team Sunbelt Rentals, Inc, I felt incredibly privileged to stand alongside former SEALs, Veterans, Police Officers, Fire Fighters, and First Responders.
"Hearing the speeches from 9/11 survivors and first responders was profoundly moving, and performing honor pushups and pull-ups at each stop was a true tribute to those who serve and sacrifice for our freedoms.”
The event featured several poignant moments, including a mile-long run carrying a large US flag, followed by a swim across the Hudson River, and a rigorous series of pushups and pull-ups on barges at Ellis Island and Battery Park. The final swim to Battery Park was particularly challenging due to choppy waters, but Sally persevered, reflecting her dedication to the cause.
Sally Orange MBE's participation highlights her commitment to raising awareness and funds for the Navy SEAL Foundation's crucial programs. As a mental health advocate and endurance athlete, she continues to inspire others through her achievements and advocacy.
Sally will be representing the charity Walking With The Wounded, having been invited by Sunbelt Rentals, a sponsor of the event. Her involvement aims to engage with and motivate young people to explore their limits and embrace the benefits of physical and mental resilience.
Sally holds multiple Guinness World Records and world firsts, has run over 80 marathons, completed 8 Ironman triathlons, and served 22 exemplary years as a Physiotherapy Officer in the Royal Army Medical Corps, including a tour in Afghanistan. Despite facing severe depression and chronic anxiety, she speaks openly to reduce stigma and encourages mental well-being through healthy eating, physical activity, and a positive mindset. In 2023, Sally was awarded an MBE for her services to charity and mental health in the King's Birthday Honours List.
Sally’s participation in the Hudson River Seal Swim underscores her dedication to honoring fallen heroes and supporting the Navy SEAL community. To follow Sally's journey and support her fundraising efforts, please visit www.sallyorange.com.
