Charities launch one-stop cost of living hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixteen local charities have come together to create a one-stop support and hotline for people facing the impacts of the cost of living. The launch comes in Mental Health Awareness Week (May 13-17), as charity partner Inspire highlights the mental health impact of struggling to make ends meet. Campaign partners say many people are turning to charity for help for the first time in their lives.

Sixteen of Northern Ireland’s leading charities have come together to offer a unique one-stop support service for the many impacts of the cost of living crisis. The launch comes just in time for Mental Health Awareness Week (13-17 May).

The group of charities say the extent of the cost of living crisis is so great that many individuals are turning to charity services for the first time in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cost of Living 24 campaign aims to make navigating community and voluntary services easy, local and accessible with a dedicated webpage and freephone number (0808 189 0036).

Kerry Anthony, CEO of mental health charity, Inspire

The campaign brings together information and signposting to a wide range of advice and practical support region-wide, as well as services and foodbanks in towns across Northern Ireland.

Areas of support include advice on benefits and entitlements, access to foodbanks and community and voluntary services, help with affordable childcare, fuel poverty, child poverty and housing. Services are offered to meet the needs of anyone struggling due to the cost of living, regardless of age, location or background and include those offered by Age NI, Carers NI and Disability Action.

The partnershiphighlights services in every part of Northern Ireland providing everyday support – from energy bills and rent and mortgage costs to weekly shopping support and local foodbanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny Currie, Head of NI at Trussell Trust said: “The impact of the cost of living crisis is that more and more people are struggling to afford the essentials. This pressure is being felt by many people who have never found themselves in this situation before and many don’t know where to turn for advice and support. We also know that people are often ashamed or afraid to ask. Cost of Living 24 is intended to be a single point of information on the support available to anyone struggling to make ends meet.”

New Cost of Living campaign unites 16 local charities

Mental Health charity, Inspire, has reported that the burdens of current money worries are also taking a toll on people’s mental health.

Kerry Anthony, CEO at Inspire said: “In addition to the practical challenges people are facing, many are feeling a rising impact on their mental health, as they struggle to make ends meet, or to make really difficult decisions to make their budget work.

“As a group of charities, we want people to know that they’re not alone in trying to cope – help is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have brought this together on the community wellbeing online hub as our experience of working in partnership during the pandemic showed the power of pulling together. We all want to ensure that people in difficulty can find local community support and services when they need them most.”

Supporting the launch of the Cost of Living 24 support service is the Alliance Party’s spokesperson for Communities, Housing and Public Administration.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said: “I welcome the collaborative approach taken by advice organisations who have made it easier for people to access support. The cost of living continues to create hardship for too many people across Northern Ireland.

“Cost of Living 24 delivers help and advice that is easily accessible for people who may have been struggling to find the right kind of help for them and I would thank all the organisations who have proactively developed this resource.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cost of Living 24 campaign offers support and information via:

Webpage:www.communitywellbeing.info/cost-of-living-24 (Or search ‘Community Wellbeing Cost of Living 24’)