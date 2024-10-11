Colleagues conquer four-peak challenge raising £50K for Action Cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten M&S colleagues ambitiously scaled the highest peaks in each of Ireland’s four provinces – Slieve Donard in Co. Down, Lugnaquilla in Co. Wicklow, Carrauntoohil in Co. Kerry and Mweelrea in Co. Mayo – all in under 48 hours. Supporting this effort were an additional 20 M&S colleagues who climbed Slieve Donard, the first mountain of the 4-Peak Challenge.

This challenge not only tested the endurance of the participants but also highlighted M&S’s strong commitment to supporting local charities and giving back to the community. The funds raised will support two worthy causes: Action Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading local cancer charity, and Jigsaw, Ireland’s leading youth mental health charity.

This impressive fundraising effort is part of M&S colleagues' long-standing commitment to their regional charity partner, Action Cancer, a partnership now in its 15th year. The £50,000 raised will go towards supporting Action Cancer's essential therapeutic services, which include counselling for both adults and children, complementary therapies, and support groups. These services provide crucial emotional and physical support to individuals and families navigating the challenges of a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Ryan Lemon, Regional Manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, who participated in the challenge, praised his colleagues for their remarkable effort and determination. He said: "I’m incredibly proud of my colleagues for taking on such a demanding challenge and raising an outstanding amount of money for two great charities.

"Climbing the four highest peaks in Ireland within 48 hours was no easy feat, but we were driven by our commitment to making a difference. I’m thrilled by the support we received and the generosity that helped us raise an incredible £50,000 for Action Cancer. Knowing that this will have a significant impact on the lives of those in Northern Ireland affected by cancer makes all the effort worthwhile."

Dougie King, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Action Cancer commented: "We are incredibly grateful to the M&S team for their unwavering dedication, hard work, and commitment to supporting our charity. The phenomenal £50,000 raised will have a profound impact on the lives of countless people in Northern Ireland affected by cancer.

“This generous contribution will go a long way in funding vital therapeutic services for individuals and families facing the challenges of a cancer diagnosis, providing them with the care and support they need during such a difficult time. With these funds, many will benefit from our services, experiencing reduced stress, improved sleep, less anxiety and worry, and a reduction in pain."