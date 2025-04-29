Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first members of 5th Portadown (Tartaraghan) Boys’ Brigade company to receive the King’s Badge have been presented with their awards.

The memorable moment took place during the company’s annual parents’ evening, after company captain, David Cardwell, explained the King’s Badge is the highest award that may be gained by a BB member.

"It’s a real opportunity; it aims to challenge and equip the individual, provide new opportunities and expand horizons while remaining accessible to young people of all abilities,” he said.

“These are the first four members of our company, in its long history, to be proud recipients of the King’s Badge.”

Four Senior Section members of Tartaraghan BB have received their King's Bdges at the company's annual display. The four boys pictured from left are, Jayden Cassells, Jack Benson, Joshua Cardwell and Harrison Martin. PT16-200.

Inspecting officer, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, presented the badges to Jack Benson, Joshua Cardwell, Harrison Martin and Jaydon Cassells.

Mr Cardwell added: “On behalf of the company, congratulations to you all. You have worked hard to achieve this award and well done, and it now just leaves me to present you with your discharge certificates from this company!”

In his report, Mr Cardwell acknowledged “the year gone past had been a difficult year for the BB company with the loss of an esteemed company section officer, Mr Tom Moore”. He added: “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Tom’s wife and his immediate family circle”.

Mr Cardwell went on to say: “Looking back now, I do not know how everyone had the time and energy to do what we did in the past year and it feels like there was an endless stream of activities and events. All of this would not have been possible without the support of the boys, their parents and also the dedication of our officers and helpers”.

Four members of Tartaraghan BB were presented with their King's Badges at the annual display in the church hall. The boys and officers were also treated to a reception at The Rectory to celebrate the occasion. Pictured are the boys from front left, Jayden Cassells, Jack Benson, Joshua Cardwell and Harrison Martin. Also included are officers and Tartaraghan rector, Rev. David Hilliard. PT16-201.

He also commented on how pleased he was to “see that all sections have been very involved with the work of the Portadown Battalion this year and supported well the many events that they have organised”. He acknowledged the work of the battalion was invaluable and gives the boys the opportunity to meet with others and establish friendships outside their own BB company.

After his report, Mr Cardwell was joined by Carla Lockhart for an inspection of the company, followed by a programme including games, Bible and comedy sketches and a lot of audience participation.

Each section then took their turn to present badges and perpetual cups and shields to all prizewinners.

Mr Cardwell referred to senior section members Harry Turkington and Sam Boyd, who had worked towards their President’s Badge.

"They have worked hard to achieve this and invested a good deal of time and effort into it. They are both young gentlemen, who are worthy recipients of this prestigious award,” he said.

Moving on to the King’s Badge, Mr Cardwell reported that Matthew Hughes, Ethan Cardwell and Mark Emerson had working hard over the past year on this award and they were encouraged to continue their efforts to ensure successful completion of the King’s Badge in 2026.

Carla Lockhart took the opportunity to speak to the boys on the subject of the ‘Race for Life’.

At the end of the evening, Mr Cardwell again thanked all the officers and helpers for their work. Past officer Janet Little took to the stage to pay special tribute to Julie Cardwell, Anchor Boy officer in charge, who has served the company for 40 years.