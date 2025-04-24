Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A series of events to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day will be held across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, May 8 will see communities across the UK coming together to celebrate the end of World War II in Europe.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has announced a series of events dedicated to marking this pivotal moment in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From poignant ceremonies and educational exhibitions to a celebratory evening and community gatherings, these events aim to honour those who served during World War II and foster a spirit of remembrance across the borough.

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Kyle Savage, paid a visit to the beacon at Craigavon Lakes to launch a series of events to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe. Picture: ABC Borough Council.

The commemorative events will begin with a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving on the eve of the anniversary – Wednesday, May 7 – at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh. This poignant gathering will provide an opportunity for people to come together in reflection and gratitude.

A highlight of the VE Day 80th anniversary programme will be a special celebratory event, which will take place at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Thursday, May 8 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Open to the public, this free event will feature a line-up of musical entertainment including Corcrain Flute Band and Jenny Chambers School of Speech and Drama choir. Attendees will also enjoy some fish and chips - an iconic dish that was not subject to wartime rationing – before a speech by local historian Richard Edgar and a reading of a special VE Day tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will then close with a symbolic beacon lighting ceremony at Craigavon Lakes at 9.30pm.

The council has also organised several other initiatives to honour the significance of VE Day.

A VE Day flag will be raised at the council’s three civic headquarters on Thursday, May 8 at 9am, providing a visual reminder of this historic occasion.

An exhibition at Armagh County Museum will showcase both digital and physical archives, offering visitors a window into local life during World War II. The exhibition will run from Monday, May 5 to Saturday, July 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has also demonstrated its commitment to community engagement by awarding a total of £40,000 in grants to local community groups, enabling them to organise their own VE Day celebration events from Thursday, May 1 to Thursday, May 15.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage, said: “As we prepare to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, it is important that we not only reflect on the sacrifices made during World War II but also celebrate the enduring spirit of strength and resilience in our community.

"All the events taking place across the borough are a tribute to the bravery of those who served and a reminder of the lessons we must carry forward.”

The special celebratory event at the Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Thursday, May 8 is currently sold out but go to armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/veday to join the waiting list.

For more information about national VE Day 80th anniversary events, visit https://ve80.com/