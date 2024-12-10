Garryduff Presbyterian PW raise essential funds for rural support

The ladies of Garryduff Presbyterian Church PW recently held a Health & Wellbeing evening in their church hall in aid of Rural Support – the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland.

The night was a great success, and the ladies raised a fantastic £200 for the local charity.

Pictured are Aoibeann Walsh and Pamela Caldwell from Rural Support, receiving the vital funds from Shirley Anderson and Josephine Beattie who hosted the event.

The Farm Support Charity are extremely grateful for your support!

If you would like to make a donation towards Rural Support or if you would like to fundraise for the charity, please contact Pamela on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]