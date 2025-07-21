Hair today, gone tomorrow: Nearly half of men will embrace hair removal this summer

New research from Currys reveals British men are getting ready for their smoothest summer yet, with almost half (47%) planning to trim their body hair– over a quarter more (26%) than five years ago

Eighteen to 24 year-olds are at the forefront of this trend, with over three quarters (76%) planning to embrace the shave ahead of the summer.

Londoners are the keenest to shave their bodies, with nearly two thirds (62%) of men in the Capital preparing to trim this summer. Meanwhile, the guys of the West Midlands are most likely to embrace the rugged look, with just 37% of men in the region planning to groom themselves.

Interestingly, men in relationships are most likely to shave with 6 in 10 (59%) planning to shave, compared to just 4 in 10 (41%) single lads. Those in relationships (41%) are also almost twice as likely to focus on their physique compared to their single (21%) counterparts.

Despite enthusiasm for a smoother look, men encounter common mishaps during grooming. Almost 3 in 10 (29%) men experience cuts and scrapes, with 25 to 34 years olds being the clumsiest 45% having injured themselves when removing

Although many men have the idea, they don’t always have the gear more than 4 in 10 (41%) More than 4 in 10 (41%) buy grooming equipment less often than once a year or never. However, that doesn’t stop them from achieving a smoother look, as more than 1 in 7 (16%) admit to "borrowing" their partner’s products.

Men in Northern Ireland (30%) and London (25%) are most likely to “borrow,” with the most commonly pilfered items being hair removal cream (42%), electric shavers (37%), and even tweezers (31%).

While a quarter (25%) of men groom daily, more than 1 in 3 (39%) will never discuss their grooming habits with other men.