Innovative Cinemagic Project REEL CHANGE launches for aspiring Antrim and Newtownabbey filmmakers

Teenagers, aged 16-18, are set to benefit from a new Cinemagic film production taking place in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council this autumn. The inspiring programme will involve 20 young people, who will work alongside award-winning industry professionals to develop and produce a powerful and original short film that raises awareness around the strategy of Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWAG)

Supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Change Fund, as part of the Northern Ireland Executive’s Ending Violence Against Women And Girls Strategy, the project will not only support creative development and personal growth but also provide a platform for young people to become changemakers in their communities. As part of the programme, each participant will receive a credit on the short film, which will be entered into international film festivals.

Participants will be mentored by a writer/director to shape the film’s story, drawing from their own ideas. Through a series of script development workshops, masterclasses in directing, camera and producing, participants will gain hands-on industry experience and collaborate to create a film that will be used as a promotional and educational tool across Northern Ireland and beyond.

This initiative forms part of Cinemagic’s wider goal to equip young people with valuable life and industry skills, empower them to tell important stories, and contribute meaningfully to social change. By giving participants the tools to create a compelling film and platforming their voices, the project aims to stimulate discussion, shift perceptions, and ultimately help create a safer and more equitable society for all.

REEL CHANGE

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Leah Kirkpatrick commented: “We are incredibly proud to support the Cinemagic Reel Change project through our Change Fund grant funding programme. This is an innovative and meaningful initiative that empowers our young people to tackle the critical issue of violence against women and girls through the powerful medium of film. This is a chance for our next generation to lend their voices to an important conversation, develop industry-leading skills, and help shape a safer, more inclusive society for all.”

Cinemagic CEO, Joan Burney Keatings MBE said: “With thanks the Change Fund grant, Cinemagic is able to offer an incredible opportunity to local teenagers to help them develop practical filmmaking skills as well as addressing and learning about the significant issue in today’s society that is ending violence against women and girls. We will be able to inform and educate young people as well as giving them a platform to voice their opinions and stimulate discussion.”

To apply for the project, which is free of charge, 16-18 year olds in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council should submit an application form by 26th August 2025.

No prior qualifications or experience in the creative industries is required. The project is looking for socially responsible individuals from all backgrounds with a passion for filmmaking, and who wish to further their skills and work on a practical filmmaking project.