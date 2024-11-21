Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A YOUNG Banbridge woman is on a month-long mission to raise money and awareness for a charity close to her heart.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this being diabetes month, Jemma Clarke decided to fundraise throughout November and raise money for Diabetes UK.

They fund research, support diabetics through teaching and more, and campaign for better care for diabetics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemma, from Summerhill, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes just over two years ago.

Jemma's charity circuit at Fit Banbridge raised over £400.

The 23-year-old commented: “There’s a huge stigma and misunderstanding around diabetes and, through my fundraising, I’m hoping to raise awareness and educate people.

“This month I’m completing four challenges. I held a charity circuit in Fit Banbridge on November 5 and last Saturday (November 16) I climbed Slieve Donard.

“This Sunday (November 24) I’m doing a cold water dip and on November 28, I’ll be completing a 10k run!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got a Justgiving page which has raised over £400 so far and the money from the circuit class is currently sitting at over £400.”

Jemma climbed Slieve Donard last weekend.

Jemma, who works in neonatal in Craigavon Area Hospital, explained what it’s like to live with diabetes.

“It took a while to get used to, but now it’s just so normal for me,” she revealed.

“On a daily basis, it means counting my carbs to adjust my insulin doses, injecting every time I eat to keep my blood sugars stable and injecting once a night as well for background insulin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had all the typical symptoms - thirsty, going to the toilet more, losing weight without really trying and my main one was tiredness.

“I only knew a little bit about diabetes before my diagnosis, and I’ve learnt a lot more since.”

By taking on sweat, climb, dip and run challenges, and by sharing her story, Jemma hopes she can make a difference for Diabetes UK.

Chronicle readers can make a donation at: www.justgiving.com/page/novembersweatclimbdipandrunfordiabetes