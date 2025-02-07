LMC showcase careers in the meat and livestock industry at ‘Opportunities in Agriculture’ Careers Fair

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) for Northern Ireland recently attended the ‘Opportunities in Agriculture’ Careers Fair to engage with students and the next generation of professionals.

Attracting many students, the fair which took place on Wednesday 22 January 2025 at the Greenmount Campus in Antrim, was an opportunity for LMC to demonstrate how they can help support the development of a skilled workforce to meet the demands of an evolving sector.

For almost 30 years, LMC has been engaging with children and young people through its cookery demonstrations. In recent years, it has expanded its programme to support young people from primary through to third level education highlighting the diverse careers in the beef and lamb, and wider agriculture industry in Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the careers fair, Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC Lauren Patterson said: “Our attendance at the ‘Opportunities in Agriculture’ careers fair, as well as our other initiatives and outreach throughout the year, underline LMC’s commitment to nurturing future talent within the meat and livestock industries in Northern Ireland. Fostering the growth and future direction of young people who are at an important juncture in their education is a key priority for LMC and it was great to interact with so many students at the event.”

LMC has been providing student placement opportunities for almost 10 years. Its previous placement students have now taken up many roles within the industry across marketing and communications, sustainability, education, quality assurance and retail positions. Applications for its 2025 student placement opportunity are currently open.

Lauren continued: “Speaking with students at the fair highlighted the breadth of skills and knowledge we have here in Northern Ireland, and it is important that we continue to develop these relationships so we can future proof the longevity of our thriving agri-food industry with these talents.”

If you would like to find out more about The Livestock and Meat Commission, visit: www.lmcni.com/home/