'Once we did our first couple of parties, word-of-mouth took over': Co Antrim man levels up his career with new mobile gaming business

A former mechanic is reaping the benefits of transforming a van into an ‘Xbox on axles’ as his new career puts him in the driving seat when it comes to work life balance.

Aaron McMillan, a 31-year-old from Co Antrim, found his life was at a crossroads after losing his job at the Caterpillar plant in Larne. Faced with an uncertain future, Aaron decided to take control of his destiny and start a new chapter – one that would combine his love of gaming with his desire for a more flexible working routine.

After some soul-searching and a few brainstorming sessions, Aaron hit upon the idea of converting a van into a mobile gaming hub that could be rented out for parties and events.

The concept was simple but powerful: bring the party directly to people’s doorsteps with a fully equipped van boasting multiple gaming consoles, screens, and a high-energy atmosphere.

He wasn't alone in his thinking. The global gaming industry has exploded in recent years, with an estimated market value exceeding $200 billion in 2024.

To put that into perspective, gaming now generates more revenue than the global film and music industries combined. What once was considered a niche hobby is now a cultural and economic juggernaut, with over 3.3 billion gamers worldwide.

And it’s not just teenagers playing in their bedrooms. The average age of a gamer is now around 35, and nearly 48% of gamers are female.

Classic characters like Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario still have devoted fans, but today’s gamers are just as likely to be immersed in multiplayer phenomena like Fortnite, Call of Duty, Roblox, or Minecraft – the latter even inspiring a blockbuster movie that has grossed nearly $1 billion globally.

Keen to tap into this lucrative and growing market, Aaron launched Gameforce NI – his mobile gaming business – in early 2024. But getting started wasn’t as straightforward as plugging in a console.

It was at a local jobs fair that Aaron’s career ‘respawned’. While speaking to a representative from the then The Prince’s Trust (now called The King’s Trust), he was directed toward the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

The government-backed personal loans are available to individuals looking to start or grow a business in the UK.

In addition to finance, successful applicants can receive 12 months of free mentoring and access to business resources to help them succeed. The loan is unsecured, so there’s no need to put forward any assets or guarantors to support an application.

All owners or partners in a business can individually apply for up to £25,000 each, with a maximum of £100,000 available per business. Loans can be paid back between one and five years at 6% interest.

For Aaron, it was the game-changer he needed.

“After that conversation, everything moved really quickly,” he said. “It was like pressing ‘start game’ and diving right in.”

Aaron also sought advice from a business owner in Derry / Londonderry who was looking to sell up. “I spent a couple of days shadowing him,” Aaron explained. “That experience gave me the confidence to go for it.”

The concept behind Gameforce NI is straightforward but highly effective: a custom-built van, fully kitted out with 10 Xbox consoles, each with its own screen and seating area. Players can jump in, choose their game, and enjoy a fully immersive gaming experience – all without leaving their driveway.

For the kids who step into the van it’s like they’re entering another world. And for parents, it takes all the hassle out of hosting a party. Everything’s self-contained, safe, and stress-free.

The appeal has been instant. While Aaron admits the first few weeks were slow – “just the odd text here and there” – word quickly spread.

“Once we did our first couple of parties, word-of-mouth took over,” he said. “I started getting more and more bookings, and it hasn’t really stopped since.”

He’s already had parties in places like Ballymena, Belfast, and beyond, and he’s encouraged by the way his reputation is growing. “We’re starting to build a name for ourselves. Every time we go out, it’s another opportunity to showcase what we can do.”

Crucially, Aaron credits the Start Up Loans programme not just for the funding, but for the guidance and mentoring that came with it.

“The financial support was important, of course,” he said, “but the mentoring was what really made the difference. I didn’t have a business background – I was a mechanic – so there was a lot I had to learn.”

As part of the programme, Aaron completed a business course, covering everything from tax and finance to marketing and customer service. He now meets regularly with a mentor who helps him refine his business plan and develop new strategies.

“Every two weeks, we sit down and go over where I’m at, what’s working, what could be improved. It’s been a massive help. Sometimes, all you need is someone to bounce ideas off and to keep you accountable. That support gave me the confidence to move forward.”

Flexibility was one of Aaron’s main motivations for starting Gameforce NI. As a father of two, he wanted more control over his schedule and more time with his family.

“To be honest, I wanted to go out and do my own thing,” he said.

“I have two young kids and I wanted to do something that was a bit more flexible. When you’re working 40 hours a week for someone else, I think you get to a point where you just feel a real need to be more independent.”

Looking ahead, Aaron has big ambitions. Far from hitting the pause button, he’s already thinking about what the next level might look like.

“I’d love to have a second van on the road,” he said. “Right now, if I get two booking requests for the same time, I can only take one. That is business I’m missing out on. With another van, I could double the number of parties, maybe even bring someone else on board.”

In a challenging economic climate, where many people are looking to reinvent themselves, his journey shows what’s possible with the right mix of passion, planning, and guidance.