Political opinion: East Londonderry UUP calls for increased protection for teachers

Submitted by Robert Carmichael, East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman

Robert Carmichael, East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has pledged that the Association will call on the Stormont Justice Minister and her department “to implement increased penalties for attacks on teachers similar to laws on increased penalties on those who attack health workers”.

Speaking on behalf of the UUP Association, Mr Carmichael said he would be urging that the Justice Minister put this important matter on the agenda for a meeting of the Stormont Executive as soon as possible, but it was needed well before the start of the new academic session.

Mr Carmichael said: “We must recreate a new culture of respect in society and deal with people who are out of control and breaking the normal rules of a civilised society. The days of anything goes are well and truly over.

East Londonderry UUP Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“This means that thugs who attack health workers and hooligans who attack teachers should get short, sharp and instant punishment. Tougher Stormont laws are urgently required to protect teachers and teaching assistants in the classroom,” said Mr Carmichael.