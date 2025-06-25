Political opinion: Workers Party representative criticises the Prime Minister for committing to spend 5% of the GDP on the weapons of war.

Workers Party Representative Ursula Meighan has criticised the Prime Minister for committing to spend 5% of the GDP on the weapons of war.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Meighan said while the Prime Minister was doubling down on his decisions to plunge another half a million of his own citizens into poverty, he was boasting at the NATO summit about Britain's ability to spend more on tanks guns and bombs.

She said: "He is comfortable cutting welfare so he can pay for warfare. The Workers Party is outraged that the government has cut international aid to countries facing the out workings of proxy wars, droughts and famine. Women and children are being abused and exploited because all civic and political structures have been destroyed and anarchy and lawlessness is prevalent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Meighan continued: "It was unbelievable listening to the Prime Minister telling the media that Britain would be buying ten new fighter jets capable of dropping several Nuclear bombs. These weapons of mass destruction would devastate other nations for years to come.

Billions of pounds for war cuts to welfare to the sick, the poor and the most vulnerable in our society.

"The government must now release the legal advice received on assisting or participating in a war that does not directly impact Britain."

She added: "Those politicians who choose warfare over welfare are not serving the interests of their constituents. War benefits only those who accumulate profits, and those world leaders who want to strut around like tin pot generals."