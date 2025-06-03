These awards are a celebration of the school’s holistic and nurturing approach to education, where academic and vocational achievements are balanced with a focus on the personal growth and confidence-building of every student.

The college was honoured with the following awards:

1. Best Post Primary School in NI – Celebrating the holistic commitment to academic and vocational excellence, student engagement, and school leadership which exists within SJBC. The judging panel commended the school for its strong leadership and visionary direction, high standards in teaching and learning across all subjects, excellence in pastoral care and student wellbeing initiatives, engagement with parents and the wider community and consistent academic results and student progression.

2. Best Post Primary School, Co Armagh - This award reflects the school’s continued commitment to academic and vocational excellence, personal development, and strong community engagement.

3. Excellence in Pastoral Care and Wellbeing – Awarded in recognition of the college’s strong nurturing ethos and pastoral care provision. Through this award, SJBC has been commended for creating and implementing programs that proactively support wellbeing and create a highly inclusive and safe environment where pupils can thrive.

4. Excellence in Vocational Learning – This award recognises the college’s portfolio of vocational qualifications aimed at preparing students for real-world careers through hands-on, skills-based learning pathways. The judging panel commented on the well-established vocational curriculum offer within SJBC that includes areas such as engineering, health & social care, digital media, and construction. They highlighted how the school has successfully bridged the gap between education and employment.

Mrs Murray, Principal of St John the Baptist’s College expressed immense pride in receiving these awards. She stated: “We are truly humbled by this recognition. My dedicated team of staff ‘go above and beyond’ every day to ensure that every child feels valued and nurtured and are able to achieve their full potential”.

She also attributed the growth and success of the college to the invaluable support received from parents, governors, and the wider school community.

These awards reinforce our position as a leading and innovative school in delivering transformative educational experiences for pupils of all abilities and backgrounds.

1 . Contributed Mrs Noella Murray – Principal with the award for Best Post Primary School in NI Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Miss Jenna Boden - Curriculum Team and Head of Business & IT with the award for Best Post Primary School, Co Armagh Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Members of the School Staff collecting the awards at Saturday’s Award Celebration – Left to right Mrs Lynne Swain (Nurture Practitioner, Deputy Designated Teacher for Safeguarding and Facebook Manager), Mrs Stacey Rodgers (Progress leader for Year 8 and EAL Provision Lead) and Mrs Shileen McCabe (KS4 Nurture Practitioner) Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Miss Sinéad McCartan - Head of Vocational Subjects with the award for Excellence in Vocational Learning Photo: Submitted