Service Station wins Excellence in Customer Experience Maxol EUROSPAR Hillcrest in Portrush is celebrating after securing a big win at the annual Maxol Excellence Awards hosted at a ceremony in Madrid recently.

Maxol EUROSPAR Hillcrest, which is owned and operated by Henderson Retail, was awarded the Excellence in Customer Experience Award after securing perfect scores across all judged categories and highlighting the efforts of staff for so often going above and beyond for their customers.

The Awards promote excellence in station and store standards, customer experience and community engagement in Maxol’s network of service stations across the island of Ireland. They are assessed and judged through regular and rigorous store audits, mystery shopper visits and reviews of each store’s local community engagement and they honour the very best Maxol Licensees, Independent Dealers and their staff who create a great customer experience.

Maxol EUROSPAR Hillcrest offers a first-class range of amenities and the team, led by site manager Richard Parker, pride themselves on their immaculate forecourt and going the extra mile for customers to provide award-winning and exceptional customer service.

Brian Donaldson, CEO The Maxol Group; Billy Moore, Group Finance Director, Henderson Group and; Ciaran McNally, Chief Retail Officer, The Maxol Group.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “I would like to congratulate Henderson Retail, Richard and the team on their Excellence Award which has been achieved with a commitment to provide their customers with the very best experience each day - they are thoroughly deserving winners of their Excellence Award.”

Richard Parker, Store Manager of Maxol EUROSPAR Hillcrest, Portrush said: “Being a winner in the customer experience award helps our business stand out in an increasingly competitive market, improves our brand image, our employee and customer satisfaction. It shows our shoppers that we care, and we are dedicated to providing exceptional service.”

A further five service stations across Northern Ireland were recognised for their exceptional efforts including: Maxol Glenabbey, Maxol Braid River in Ballymena, Maxol EUROSPAR Kinnegar and Independent Dealer operated locations at Mulkerns Maxol in Newry; and Litter’s Maxol in Portadown.