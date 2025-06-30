Prepare for results days with careers guidance at SERC

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) continues to offer free, impartial, and tailored careers advice over the summer for young people awaiting A-Level and GCSE results.

Shirley Moore, Senior Careers Officer at SERC says: “The SERC Careers Service is here to help with those vital next steps that school leavers and their parents will want to consider. Our team offers professional, impartial careers advice and guidance which is available to prospective SERC students and parents, as well as everyone living in the local community.

"Simply email [email protected] for an appointment prior to enrolment days, indicating which campus you would like to attend. The service is free.”

Shirley added: “Deciding on the next step after leaving school can be a daunting and anxious time, and young people and their parents may not know about all the courses or learning opportunities available. Whether or not you get the grades you’re expecting, it’s important to make informed choices so you are ready to progress.

"Our team of careers advisors can talk young people through their individual situation and help them to see for themselves what options are available to them, not only at SERC but also further afield.”

The careers team will also be available at SERC’s campuses on a drop-in, first come-first served basis on A-Level results day, August 14 and 15 for Higher Education Enrolment; and again, on August 21 and 22 following GCSE results for Further Education, Traineeship and Apprenticeship Enrolment.