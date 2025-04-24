Public urged to help track water quality across Northern Ireland as Big River Watch citizen science survey launches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As blue-green algae blooms reappear in Lough Neagh and other waterways across Northern Ireland, The Rivers Trust is urging people to take action through its simple but powerful citizen science initiative — the Big River Watch, running from April 25 to May 1.

By taking just 15 minutes to observe at a local river, lough, or stream, participants can contribute valuable information to an important survey that’s helping to build the most comprehensive picture yet of the health of our rivers.

Taking part couldn’t be easier. Using a free, easy-to-use app, volunteers are asked to observe their chosen waterbody, whether urban or rural, and answer a few simple questions about what they see — from pollution and plastic waste to wildlife sightings and changes in water clarity. Every single entry helps scientists, policymakers, and environmental groups understand what’s happening on the ground.

All-Ireland Director of The Rivers Trust Mark Horton said:

You can explore a map with data insights or download the full data set at www.theriverstrust.org

“Freshwater ecosystems stretch across every corner of this island, yet much of what’s happening within them goes undocumented. With increasing pollution, biodiversity loss, and more frequent blue-green algae blooms, we need more data, and we need the public's help in gathering it.

"That’s what Big River Watch is all about. If you’re out walking the dog, enjoying nature with the family, or even on your commute, you can make a real contribution to river restoration by logging just 15 minutes of observations. You don’t even need to get your feet wet!”

As the UK and Ireland’s leading freshwater charity, The Rivers Trust works through a network of local Trusts delivering hands-on environmental work — from tree planting, invasive species removal to sustainable farming and peatland restoration. However, the success of these projects relies on real-time, local data, and that’s where Big River Watch comes in.

“We want to make this the biggest citizen science survey of river health ever conducted across the UK and Ireland,” Mark said. “Every submission brings us closer to the knowledge we need to restore our rivers — and many participants also say they feel calmer and more connected to nature after taking part. It’s a great way to take a break and make a difference. No prior experience or scientific knowledge is required — just curiosity and a care for your local environment."

Get started in three easy steps:

1.Download the Big River Watch app (available free for Android and iOS).

2.Visit a local waterbody and spend just 15 minutes observing.

3.Submit your findings through the app.

The app itself is live all the time, meaning you’re able to submit surveys outside of the Big River Watch weeks. We have also made the year-round survey data available online for your own analysis or projects. You can explore a map with data insights or download the full data set at www.theriverstrust.org