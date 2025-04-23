Storm closures can’t stop Active Ageing scheme going from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex is celebrating a record-breaking month, as its Active Ageing programme attracted almost 800 people to health and wellbeing sessions at the facility.

Despite a temporary closure of the whole centre due to Storm Eowyn earlier this year, the Aurora team have worked hard to maintain a continuity of service for customers, fully aware of how important staying active is to the local community.

Aurora’s eight-Court Sports Hall remains closed due to damage incurred during the storm, but the team have been able to relocate many of the Active Ageing sessions, which has allowed the programme to continue, and to thrive!

Active Ageing is aimed at people over 50, who want to stay active in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. It features a range of activities at different intensity levels, so members can choose the session which suits their wellbeing needs.

Popular classes include Pilates, Yoga, indoor cycling, Sit-less Circuits and Zumba Gold. But Aurora’s programme features over 20 different sessions for people to attend, including Keep Moving Together, a first of its kind dementia-friendly class designed to improve brain health, strength and balance, cardiovascular fitness and promote social interaction and mental wellbeing.

The man in charge of Active Ageing at Bangor Aurora is Will Carson, Sports Development /Health Manager, who said: “Our numbers for March were amazing! We’ve got such a fantastic team at the Aurora, who all understand the importance of creating welcoming, inclusive and fun sessions for our growing band of very active agers. To see the programme grow despite January’s storm-related closure period is quite incredible and testament to the team we have here.

“The people who visit Aurora for these sessions are staying active, keeping socially connected and taking responsibility for their own health and wellbeing. It’s crucial that people of all ages are supported towards active lifestyles, helping centres like Bangor Aurora do our bit to relieve some of the strain from the NHS.”

Graeme Bannister, Director of Community and Wellbeing, Ards and North Down Borough Council, added: “Ards and North Down Borough Council would like to congratulate the Trust on the delivery of this important service to the over 50s in the Borough, and its determination to grow participation despite the recent challenges it has faced. The importance of keeping active and connected has never been as important as it is today for social and physical wellbeing in these age groups, and the Council is committed to continue to support the team at Aurora in the delivery of this important programme.”

For more information about the Trust and the health and wellbeing services it offers, please visit: Northern Community Leisure Trust