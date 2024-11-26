Temporary changing places toilet will launch at Castle Gardens in run up to Christmas

Alliance Councillor Nicola Parker has said that it is important for all families to be able to enjoy the Christmas activities across Lisburn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Parker was speaking after the Council agreed to her request to place a temporary Changing Places Toilet in the grounds of Castle Gardens in the run up to Christmas.

Councillor Parker said: “Christmas is a time for families to come together and enjoy the holiday season. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has had an exciting programme of activities to encourage families to come into the town, but for families who have someone with disabilities this can be a real challenge due to the lack of appropriate changing facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted that Council has agreed to my request to have a temporary Changing Places Toilet placed in the grounds of Castle Gardens until 23 December. Standard accessible toilets do not meet the needs of people with a disability, while Changing Places Toilets have more space, a height adjustable changing bench and a ceiling hoist. This facility will enable families with a disabled member to come into the town and enjoy the day-to-day activities most of us take for granted."

The Changing Places Toilet will be available between 4pm and 8.30pm and there will be a member of staff available to assist.