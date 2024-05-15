Thousands walk from Darkness into Light as annual sunrise event returns
Starting in the darkest hours of this morning at 4.15am, walkers started out at 13 venues across Northern Ireland to greet the most important sunrise of the year as Darkness into Light returned.
The sunrise event, organised by Pieta and proudly supported by Electric Ireland, welcomed people to connect with their local community and come together to help raise life-saving funds for Darkness Into Light’s 10 partner charities providing suicide prevention and bereavement services across Northern Ireland.
All those who participated are part of global community which sees Darkness into Light reach 15 countries across 5 continents, offering support and solidarity to those who have been impacted by suicide and symbolising a journey from despair to hope.
There’s still time to donate to Darkness Into Light and help support Pieta and its partner charities in Northern Ireland. Visit: www.darknessintolight.com/northern-ireland-fundraiser