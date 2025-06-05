Volunteers’ Week: Ballymoney woman gives her time as a ‘thank you’ to sight loss group

A woman from Ballymoney says her passion for volunteering is a way of saying “thank you” to a local sight loss support group, which made such a difference to her late mum.

Ann Kane, 59, has been volunteering with the Macular Society group in Coleraine since 2024, which her mum Ruth Logue had joined after receiving a diagnosis for macular disease – the biggest cause of sight loss.

Ruth started to lose her central vision because of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and with it, her wellbeing and independence too.

Ann said: “AMD really knocked mum’s confidence. When she was diagnosed she was told to be careful and mind she didn’t trip. That really made her afraid to be out and about on her own, just in case she had a fall.

“She went from being a very independent woman to being someone who needed help with everything, from going around the home to shopping.

“It was quite a change to witness. She had always been so very independent so for me it was very sad to see her in need. It’s sad my mother had got to that stage but she had looked after me all these years, so it was my turn to look after her.”

Retired school secretary Ann took it as her mission to find support for her mum, which came after they discovered national sight loss charity, the Macular Society.

She said: “For my mum, going to the group helped her no longer feel alone with this condition and through being with others she learned to live with it. She loved to knit and she was a great knitter but with the AMD she had just put that to one side for a while. But it’s like the knitting, or doing her puzzles, she gradually got back to doing these things that she had always enjoyed, and that is thanks to the group.”

Ruth sadly passed away earlier this year, aged 87, but Ann has continued to volunteer with the group in her memory.

“When I first heard about my mum’s condition it was my determination to find any help that I could for her, to see if any groups existed because I didn’t want her to be on her own.

“Not knowing anything about the condition scares you more, until you realise just how many people are out there in the same situation. That was really surprising to know about all the support and that other people were living with AMD.

“I'm learning about it still, and I like going to the group, even just to make the tea or wash up afterwards which I hope is a big help.

“I am just so grateful that there is a support group close to where we live, so by helping out is me really trying to say thank you in some way. I want to give something back, show my gratitude for the help and encouragement that it gave to my mum.”

The Macular Society’s Coleraine support group meets every first Thursday of the month, between 1-2.30pm at the First Coleraine Presbyterian Church, Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1EX. With no meetings in July or August, the group will meet again on Thursday, 4 September 2025.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk, with around 300 new diagnoses every day.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For more information on macular disease and to get support, call the Macular Society Helpline on 0300 3030 111, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.macularsociety.org