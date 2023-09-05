Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Agri-food business ABP gets ready to welcome visitors to the World Sheepdog Trials in Dromore

The agri-food business, ABP, is getting ready to welcome competitors and spectators to the World Sheep Dog Trials when it takes place in Northern Ireland for the first time later this month (September 13-16) at Dromore’s Gill Hall Estate.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The competition is expected to attract 30,000 spectators and 240 competitors from 30 countries.

ABP is backing the four-day event as a main sponsor in line with its commitment to promoting Northern Irish farming and food internationally and to support a vibrant rural economy in Northern Ireland.

Read More
Lisburn will be filled with the sound of music as the Country Land Music Festiva...
Pictured on a recce of Gill Hall Estate, the venue for the 2023 World Sheep Dog Trials are from left Gerry Mellotte and Heather Pennington of ABP; John McCullough Chairman of the World Sheepdog Trial Committee; with Lisa Burrows and Keith Williamson of ABP Linden Foods. Pic credit: Cliff DonaldsonPictured on a recce of Gill Hall Estate, the venue for the 2023 World Sheep Dog Trials are from left Gerry Mellotte and Heather Pennington of ABP; John McCullough Chairman of the World Sheepdog Trial Committee; with Lisa Burrows and Keith Williamson of ABP Linden Foods. Pic credit: Cliff Donaldson
Pictured on a recce of Gill Hall Estate, the venue for the 2023 World Sheep Dog Trials are from left Gerry Mellotte and Heather Pennington of ABP; John McCullough Chairman of the World Sheepdog Trial Committee; with Lisa Burrows and Keith Williamson of ABP Linden Foods. Pic credit: Cliff Donaldson
Most Popular

For further information on the World Sheep Dog Trials visit the website https://www.worldsheepdogtrials.org/

ABP is one of Europe’s leading food companies and its presence in Northern Ireland extends from ABP Lurgan and Newry; to ABP Linden Foods Dungannon and Kettyle Irish Foods Lisnaskea.

The business exports Northern Irish beef and lamb to leading supermarkets, restaurants and food service organisations throughout the UK, Europe and beyond.

Related topics:Northern IrelandDromoreEuropeNewry