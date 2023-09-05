Agri-food business ABP gets ready to welcome visitors to the World Sheepdog Trials in Dromore
The competition is expected to attract 30,000 spectators and 240 competitors from 30 countries.
ABP is backing the four-day event as a main sponsor in line with its commitment to promoting Northern Irish farming and food internationally and to support a vibrant rural economy in Northern Ireland.
ABP is one of Europe’s leading food companies and its presence in Northern Ireland extends from ABP Lurgan and Newry; to ABP Linden Foods Dungannon and Kettyle Irish Foods Lisnaskea.
The business exports Northern Irish beef and lamb to leading supermarkets, restaurants and food service organisations throughout the UK, Europe and beyond.