Agri-food business ABP gets ready to welcome visitors to the World Sheepdog Trials in Dromore

The agri-food business, ABP, is getting ready to welcome competitors and spectators to the World Sheep Dog Trials when it takes place in Northern Ireland for the first time later this month (September 13-16) at Dromore’s Gill Hall Estate.

The competition is expected to attract 30,000 spectators and 240 competitors from 30 countries.

ABP is backing the four-day event as a main sponsor in line with its commitment to promoting Northern Irish farming and food internationally and to support a vibrant rural economy in Northern Ireland.

Pictured on a recce of Gill Hall Estate, the venue for the 2023 World Sheep Dog Trials are from left Gerry Mellotte and Heather Pennington of ABP; John McCullough Chairman of the World Sheepdog Trial Committee; with Lisa Burrows and Keith Williamson of ABP Linden Foods. Pic credit: Cliff Donaldson

For further information on the World Sheep Dog Trials visit the website https://www.worldsheepdogtrials.org/

ABP is one of Europe’s leading food companies and its presence in Northern Ireland extends from ABP Lurgan and Newry; to ABP Linden Foods Dungannon and Kettyle Irish Foods Lisnaskea.