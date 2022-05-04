Annual Fork Supper is a tasty success for Armoy WI members

Armoy WI annual fork supper

Anne and Katie welcomed everyone wholeheartedly. There were quite a number of visitors and hopefully some potential new members.

It was lovely to see a packed hall again full of chatter, good food and fun. The committee provided a two course, 5 star rated ‘All you eat buffet’.

Afterwards the audience was entertained by very funny poetry recitals from Katie McCurdy and a very amusing sketch by three budding actresses - Nancy Orr, Irene Munnis and Libby Munnis.

Ruth Ramsey proposed a vote of thanks and all that remained of the evening was a bit of a catch up with friends and the dishes!