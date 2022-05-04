Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast and Glens this weekend...

1. Comedy comes to Coleraine

Another top notch night of comedy in Coleraine as The Railway Arms welcomes Sean Hegarty this Friday (May 6) at 8pm.

Sean is the previous winner of the 2017 Irish Joke of the Year, has been the tour support for Patrick Kielty and has appeared on BBC’s Late License, Tight Shorts, Soft Border Patrol, Live At The Sunflower.

His various characters on social media have seen him reach an audience of over 80,000 fans.

Supporting Sean on the night are top local comics Bobby Best, Bronagh Diamond and David Doherty-Jebb. MC for the evening is Peter E Davidson (as heard on BBC The Blame Game and Live at The Sunflower).

Tickets are only £5 for a guaranteed great night of comedy. Book early to avoid disappointment on Facebook at Comedy Live NW.

2. Sarah McQuaid in song

With her new live-in-lockdown album The St Buryan Sessions drawing critical raves and appearing on best-of-2021 lists on three continents, Sarah McQuaid is once again preparing to hit the road – this time for a six-week tour of Ireland and the UK.

This Saturday (May 7), she will be appearing at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

Telephone 028 7083 1400 for information on tickets £14 (£12 concessions).

The concert begins at 8pm (Doors 7:30pm).

Sarah McQuaid last performed at the Flowerfield Arts Centre in 2007 - she’s looking forward to this long-awaited return visit!

3.Give it a Try Rugby

Coleraine Rugby Club are holding a Come and Try Rugby set of sessions for girls from P5 to Year 11.

The sesssions begin this Friday (May 6) and run from 7-8pm.

Running for eight weeks, contact Jonny Diamond on 07484830242 for more information.

4. Darkness into Light walk

This Saturday (May 7) sees another Darkness into Light walk on the north coast.

Beginning at 4am at the Amphitheatre in Portrush, the walk will follow a route around the Harbour, Lansdowne, Arcadia and West Strand areas of the town.

In 2009, in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, 400 people set off on the inaugural Darkness Into Light 5km walk to raise funds for Pieta. From small beginnings, the movement has continued to grow, and now there are about 200,000 participants in Darkness Into Light each year.

Each year the walk provides an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide.

For further information on the Causeway DIL walk, check out their Facebook page.

5. Introduction to Free Diving

Have you ever fancied Free Diving but didn’t know how to go about it?

Then get along to POrtrush Yacht Club this Sunday (May 8) as they will be hosting an introductory course from 9.30am

The event is hosted by Freedive Northern Ireland. Contact Portrush Yacht Club for further details.

