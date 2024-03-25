Co Derry man announces plans for largest line dance in NI at the first #onThePull Big Reekend 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Maghera man who is behind popular agri-video streaming firm FarmFLiX has organised the foot stomping occasion as part of the first two-day #onThePull event organised by John and the FarmFLiX crew.

Powered by The Irish League of Credit Unions, #onThePull Big Reekend 2024 will take place at Gally Hill Farm, Co. Antrim on Friday, 5th and Saturday, 6th July, with all driver entry fees from this year’s event being donated to the Air Ambulance. Last year’s event raised over £6,000 for the charity.

This year #onThePull fans can enjoy a live country music open-air concert on the evening of Friday, 5th of July for the first time, as well as the mammoth tractor rodeo event on Saturday, 6th July. Social media farming sensation Donkey262 will lead the 3,000-capacity crowd in the line dance on the Friday evening. He will be joined by country music sensation Mikala Fredriksson and Band, local artist Colin Graham from Doagh, Co. Antrim, and popular Country DJ Chris Armstrong.

RS OTP ILCU sponsorship announcement John McClean FarmFLiX and Martin Fisher ILCU. Credit: Submitted

The massively popular tractor rodeo is the only one of its kind across the UK and Ireland and online views of the event now top one million.

Following last year’s sold-out event, FarmFLiX has extended its capacity for this year’s Saturday event to 7,000. FarmFLiX is reminding fans to get their tickets as soon as possible, however, with all ticket sales ending at midnight on 31 March. No further ticket sales will take place for the event and there will be no admission without a ticket.

A mix of 4,500 grandstand seats and 2,500 standing admissions are available for Saturday, 5th July via www.onthepull.co along with an additional 3,000 tickets for the Friday night concert.

