Plenty of laugh out loud moments in family friendly comedy coming to Burnavon Theatre

Fresh from competing in Lislea drama festival where Viv Grimley won the award for best newcomer, a group adjudicator’s Award, a nomination for stage management and a nomination for best director, the group are understandably proud.

These awards were preceded by more nominations and awards at the Newtownstewart Drama festival with nominations for Dympna Slevin for best actress, a nomination for best play, a nomination for best director, an award for Gerry McDermott for best supporting actor and the group also won the coveted Audience Award.

The group are really looking forward to bringing this fast-paced and hilarious play to the popular mid-Ulster venue. Tickets can be purchased through the Burnavon website

The opening act of the play is set in ‘The Cosy Corner Café’ with Daisy Fortune played by Veronica McAfee sharing her disillusion with the drudgery of life as a waitress under the watchful eye of café owner Gloria Harte played by Nora O’Neill.

Veronica is joined on stage by Aoife Clerkin who plays the irresponsible and grouchy waitress Gina Berry. Gina is most dismayed with the lack of romance emanating from Daisy’s son Nathan played by newcomer Ruairí Hanratty.

In spite of the devoted attention from his mother and prospective girlfriend, Nathan’s affections lie in his beloved pet lizard Kylie and this leads to much chaos and comedy!

Liam Moore makes a welcome return from his CDC debut last year and plays the role of Fr.McCabe. A genteel man of the cloth who is regularly humiliated by the local self-entitled femme fatale Wanda Hunt played by CDC stalwart Joan McCrystal.

Recently divorced Wanda has her eyes set on the local schoolmaster Bill Delaney played by Gerry McDermott who does his best to cool her heated advances.