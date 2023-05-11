Register
Coleraine dairy farmer Matthew Workman wins M&S farming award

Third-generation dairy farmer, Matthew Workman, has been announced as the regional winner of this year's Animal Welfare Award in the M&S Select Farm Awards.

By Una Culkin
Published 11th May 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 09:21 BST

As the Welfare Excellence award winner for Ireland, Coleraine farmer Matthew was invited to receive his award during the M&S Select Farm Awards ceremony on the M&S stand at this year's Balmoral Show.

The judges commended Matthew for his commitment to putting animal welfare and husbandry at the forefront.

During his time as a supplier to M&S, Matthew has demonstrated excellent standards of animal health and welfare in his 220-head, Holstein Friesian dairy herd and a strong commitment to the M&S Select Farm Standards.

Matthew his pictured receiving is award from M&S Agriculture Manager, Peter Kennedy
Matthew his pictured receiving is award from M&S Agriculture Manager, Peter Kennedy

Always looking to improve even further, Matthew has recently made changes to his dairy unit.

"In 2020, we made the decision to install a new parlour, which has made a huge difference to cattle waiting times and more than halved the time spent milking," comments Matthew.

"Additionally, we have invested in new polytunnel infrastructure for our calf-rearing unit, creating a drier and brighter environment for stock which seems to be suiting them really well.”

Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture and Fisheries at M&S, said: "Every day, our Select Farmers and suppliers go to extraordinary lengths to deliver great quality M&S food, whilst demonstrating best-in-class innovation, animal welfare, sustainability and biodiversity.

"M&S Select Farmers are well known as leaders in promoting the highest standards of animal welfare. Matthew expertly demonstrates this through both careful investment in facilities and a commitment to always delivering best practice when it comes to calf rearing."

Matthew was presented with a certificate and M&S hamper on the M&S stand.

