Family farm tax 'causing great stress, anxiety and frustration', says MLA Keith Buchanan

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan has said the removal of full Agricultural Property Relief threatens the sustainability of family farms throughout Northern Ireland.

He said: "Given the plethora of challenges facing farm businesses, many are barely profitable. The Budget announced by the Labour Government has caused great stress, anxiety and frustration.

"The unique structure of agriculture in Northern Ireland means that many will face acute financial challenges should APR be removed with the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs estimating that this will impact at least one third of all farms in NI, with 75% of dairy impacted.

Pictured from left are Keith Buchanan MLA, Councillor Paul McLean, Councillor James Burton, Councillor Eva Cahoon, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, Councillor Wesley Brown, Councillor Mark Robinson at UFU Rally.

"There is genuine fear that imposing huge tax burdens on family farms during succession could force many out of the industry.

“I welcome the launch of the Ulster Farmers Union public and very vocal campaign to oppose the impacts of the Budget on agriculture and family farms. I was pleased to see a huge attendance at their rally at the Eikon Centre where I joined with colleagues to send a clear and united message to the Government. Now, the Government must listen.”