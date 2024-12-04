McVey's 'riders and striders' set for gruelling 100 hour charity challenge at Toome headquarters

Toome-based firm P McVey Building Systems holding a 100-hour non-stop outdoor cycling and walking charity challenge to raise money for two local charities.

The gruelling event will take place from 8am Monday, December 16, to 12 noon Friday December 20 , outside their office at Unit 3 Creagh Business Park.

The event aims to raise £4,000 for The Olive Branch and Charis Cancer Care, two local charities providing essential support to individuals and families in need.

Throughout the challenge, P McVey staff will cycle and walk continuously – even through the night – to raise funds and awareness for these critical causes.

P McVey staff are getting ready for 100 hour charity challenge.

As event is outdoors it will also feature a festive atmosphere, complete with a Christmas tree, music, and complimentary tea and coffee for all attendees.

The firm is inviting the entire community to stop by, show their support, and cheer on their team as they work tirelessly to make a difference.

The funds raised during the challenge will directly support the essential services provided by The Olive Branch and Charis Cancer Care.

The Olive Branch offers critical mental health support, helping individuals and families navigate challenging times with compassion and care.

Charis Cancer Care provides invaluable assistance to those affected by cancer, offering guidance, therapies, and a lifeline during one of life’s most difficult journeys. Both charities play a crucial role in our community, and

this event is an opportunity for all of us to give back and ensure these vital resources remain available.

The firm is calling on everyone to get involved in whatever way they can:

Stop by: Join them at the event to show your support and enjoy some festive cheer.

Donate: Help them reach their £4,000 goal by contributing via https://gofund.me/54cf540e

Spread the word: Share the challenge with friends, family, and colleagues to maximise our impact.

At P McVey Building Systems, they believe in building more than just structures—they’re committed to building stronger, healthier communities. This 100- hour challenge is their way of giving back, supporting two incredible charities, and showing that together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.