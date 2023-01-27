Fane Valley celebrates 120 years as farming co-operative and looks ahead to further growth and development

Formed in 1903, and now celebrating 120 years in business, Fane Valley remains 100 per cent farmer-owned and employs almost 1,000 people.

The business was founded on the co-operative principle that farmers by acting together can achieve greater things than by acting individually and still operates to these same values today.

Fane Valley Co-operative Society was formed in April 1903 by a group of forward-thinking farmers in Counties Armagh and Monaghan. The name of the co-op was derived from the River Fane whose banks touched upon both counties and the valley through which its waters flowed.

Fane Valley still operates an agricultural retail store from this original location at Altnamachin, south Armagh, servicing the local agricultural community.

Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive with Patrick Savage, Fane Valley Co-operative Society Chairman.

Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive said: “Much has progressed in farming and food during the intervening years. A lot has also changed in Fane Valley itself. What remains constant however is the commitment and resolve of the co-op to enhance the lives of all those connected with the society including farmer suppliers, employees and the customers and communities we serve.

"We look forward to celebrating our 120th year in business and to acknowledging the contribution of the many people who have contributed to our success.”

Fane Valley, now headquartered in modern premises in Moira, is a progressive agricultural and food processing business having forged leading positions in a range of market sectors including animal feed manufacturing, the supply of farm requisites and technical support services, fully integrated duck production and processing and the manufacture of a wide range of oat-based products.

Patrick Savage, Fane Valley Co-operative Society Chairman said: “Fane Valley is enormously proud to have been supporting local agriculture for twelve decades. Key to this success has been our ability as a business to adapt and change coupled with the loyalty, commitment and resilience of our people.