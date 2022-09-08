Fun filled August for Holestone YFC

It saw four juniors head to Carlingford Adventure Centre on the YFCU Junior Weekend when they took part in a range of teambuilding activities.

Club members Laura Patterson and Clara McConnell also attended the weekend as leaders.

In other news, members had the pleasure of presenting NI Children’s Hospice with a total of £2000 which the club raised throughout

Jack Stewart and Clara McConnell enjoying the daytrip

the year at various fundraising events. The committee have thanked everyone who donated.

One team of senior girls headed to Ballymena Showgrounds o to compete in the final of County Antrim Superclub Competition which

this year was a hockey tournament. Holestone members also headed to Escarmouche Action Park in Randalstown for the annual daytrip. Members took part in a range of activities including sumo wrestling and paintballing.August was finished of with a water fun night at the club hall which included slippery football, slippery rounders and a little bit of slip and slide.

Next on the agenda for the club is the start of the winter programme which begins on September 13 in the club hall (1 Grange Road, Doagh) at 8pm. This meeting will be a welcome and games night so if you are aged between 12 and 30 why don’t you go along.

The boys enjoying junior weekend

For more information call Club Secretary Louise Moore on 0707481139333 or visit the club page on any social media platform.

Members ready for action