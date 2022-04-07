Gracehill man appointed Antrim Agricultural Society vice-chair

At the recent agm George Robson from Doagh was appointed Chairman - a position that had remained vacant since the passing of former Chair Robert Wallace in November 2020, a long standing and dedicated member of the Society to whom tributes were paid.

William Graham from Gracehill was appointed Vice Chair. A beef farmer, William has been involved with the Society for decades. He was a child when he first helped his father and uncle with the set up for Show day. So there remains a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw upon at the helm of the Society.

Members were delighted that this year the Society could return to holding its agm face-to-face at Shanes Castle - the venue of its annual Randox Antrim Show which will take place on Saturday, July 23.

Pictured are two new appointments from Antrim Agricultural Society’s AGM: William Graham, Vice Chair and George Robson, Chairman. Photo: Karen Wallace.

All Directors and other positions which were up for re-election at the meeting were re-elected. A couple of new Directors, who had been elected through a virtual agm last year, namely Linda Davis, Joan Gilliland and James Watt, were also welcomed on board. The reports by the secretary and treasurer summarised the situation following a two year hiatus in holding the Show and left everyone more determined than ever to put on a great show for 2022.

Chair George Robson said: “We must remain optimistic that we can team together and secure pre-pandemic levels of sponsorship so we can ensure the show returns as big as ever this year. I’m delighted that our title Sponsor, Randox where the first to re-commit their support. We welcome other supporters -old and new- to join them. We are indebted to all of our sponsors for their support and to our volunteers without whom the show could not go on.” For general show inquiries, contact Sec. Patricia Pedlow: [email protected] / 078 9974 6542.