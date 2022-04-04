Auction of Hope needs your help

Its now just a matter of days before Richard Beattie of Beattie Livestock Sales, prepares to take charge of a major charity auction.

The ‘Auction of Hope 2’ will take place on Friday, April 8, and aims to raise significant funds to support two local charities, Air Ambulance NI (AANI) and Cancer Fund for Children

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s agribusiness group has organised the event which will take place online on the MartEye App and for this year, supporters can also look forward to taking part at the Glenpark Estate, Omagh, Northern Ireland.

Caroline Doyle from Ballymena

This is the second time that this energetic, charitable business group have come together to organise this auction.

The inaugural ‘Auction of Hope’ took place during lockdown in April 2021 and raised a phenomenal £92,450 for the two well-loved charities.

The auction event involved the sale of 161 lots over 3 and a half hours on the online Marteye platform on Friday 16 April.

Locals Caroline Doyle from Ballymena and Oonagh Chesney from Portglenone who are involved in organising the event are really excited to get the event underway and are encouraging local people to get involved.

: Oonagh Chesney from Portglenone

Caroline and Oonagh said: “Excitement is building for this colourful event which will see an array of wonderful items come under the hammer, with auctioneer Richard Beattie on the rostrum.

“This year the auction will be different. Although the public can still watch the auction and take part online, they will also now be able to go along to the beautiful Glenpark estate where there will be a marquee for those present to take part in the auction and have a fabulous night or for those unable to attend in person it will be online via Marteye.

“The auction at Glenpark will be followed by a band and cost is just £10!”.

“Pre-registration for MartEye will be required through the Marteye app. The catalogue will be available over the next few weeks online on MartEye’s website and there really is something for everyone so make sure you have the 8th April marked on the calendar.”

The women are active supporters of charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland having been brought together to help profile and raise funds for the charity during lockdown. Caroline Doyle took on the abseil at the Tower Museum, Londonderry.

Now Oonagh Chesney has signed up to take part in the eight mile walk along with family and friends at this year’s Belfast City Marathon on May 1.

If you would like to support Oonagh and her family and friends, you candonate online via their fundraising page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaniagribusinessgroup.