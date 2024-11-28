Here to help the farming community across NI during challenging times

Every year brings its own challenges and 2024 is proving no different as farmers begin to grapple with changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) announced in the Autumn Budget. Farmers have shown time and again how resilient they are in dealing with the multitude of challenges they face, be that weather, disease or a season of poor prices. However, many of these seem to be moving to extremes, driven by fluctuations in world markets, climate change and changing legislation, and now the ripple effect of APR changes, which has the potential to be felt for generations to come.

Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support said, “The burden of APR will be yet another pressure on farm businesses, many of whom were already struggling. It's crucial for farm families to come together now to discuss the implications of changes affecting the farm business and to plan accordingly. This ensures that everyone is on the same page and can collaboratively address any challenges. This proactive approach helps secure the farm's future while maintaining family unity and ensuring all voices are heard as we understand that every farm business is different, dealing with their own unique circumstances and issues.”

Rural Support is the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland, providing free and impartial guidance for farmers and farm family members in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing. Their vision is of a vibrant and healthy farming community, delivering services to support farm businesses and families to become stronger and more resilient. Rural Support continues to deliver and improve its services and has covered much ground in supporting farmers and farm families in crisis situations over the past two decades.

“As Northern Ireland's dedicated charity for farmers and farming families, Rural Support understand that many of you will be feeling frustrated and concerned about the future, given the changes to APR announced in the recent budget from Westminster. I would like to reinforce to you all that the team at Rural Support are here to listen and provide confidential and practical support to help you face such challenges whilst looking after your mental and emotional wellbeing. You are not alone in this struggle!” said Rural Support CEO, Kevin Doherty.

Rural Support will be in attendance at the upcoming Winter Fair on Thursday 12th December 2024 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn at stand EK88. The Farm Support Charity welcomes visitors of the event to their stand who feel they need support or guidance in relation to their business and personal wellbeing.

If you are in need of support or would like to discuss the implications for your farm business and family, please call the Rural Support freephone confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678, open Monday – Friday 9am-9pm. Voicemail and other support options available at all other times.