In pictures: looking back at Ballymoney Show

Ballymoney Show returned last weekend and was blessed with glorious sunshine.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 12:34 pm

Here’s a look at some of the events in the packed programme of events.

Photos by McAuley Multimedia.

The McAuley Tree Surgen Group who won the Best thirty foot and over Danske Bank Trade Stand at Ballymoney Show on Saturday included is Carol McMullan from Danske Bank and Clarence Calderwood form North Antrim Agricultal association.Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

EK Equstrian, under 30 foot winners, Eimear and Patricia Kinchin in the Danske Bank Trade Stand at Ballymoney Show. Included is Carol McMullan from Danske Bank

Tommy McAlonan, runner up in the 30 foot and over MET Construction Fixing in the Danske Bank Trade Stand awards at Ballymoney Show. Included is Carol McMullan from Danske Bank and Clarence Calderwood form North Antrim Agricultural Association

Amanda Hanna Jam at the Doorstep Farm Shop best indoor stand in the Danske Bank Trade Stand awards at Ballymoney Show on Saturday included is Carol McMullan from Danske Bank and Clarence Calderwood form North Antrim Agricultal association.Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

