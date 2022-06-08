In pictures: looking back at Ballymoney Show

Here’s a look at some of the events in the packed programme of events.
Photos by McAuley Multimedia.
1.
The McAuley Tree Surgen Group who won the Best thirty foot and over Danske Bank Trade Stand at Ballymoney Show on Saturday included is Carol McMullan from Danske Bank and Clarence Calderwood form North Antrim Agricultal association.Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
2.
EK Equstrian, under 30 foot winners, Eimear and Patricia Kinchin in the Danske Bank Trade Stand at Ballymoney Show. Included is Carol McMullan from Danske Bank
3.
Tommy McAlonan, runner up in the 30 foot and over MET Construction Fixing in the Danske Bank Trade Stand awards at Ballymoney Show. Included is Carol McMullan from Danske Bank and Clarence Calderwood form North Antrim Agricultural Association
4.
Amanda Hanna Jam at the Doorstep Farm Shop best indoor stand in the Danske Bank Trade Stand awards at Ballymoney Show on Saturday included is Carol McMullan from Danske Bank and Clarence Calderwood form North Antrim Agricultal association.Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia