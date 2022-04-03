Kilraughts ‘magic’ secures a place in Arts Festival Gala

The members spent many hours practising and rehearsing - and it all paid off as they were delighted to secure a place at the Gala on Saturday, April 16 at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.

Kilraughts YFC would like to thank their producers- Cynthia Currie, David Dunlop, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Jackie McNeill and Rebecca Calderwood - for the time and effort they put into helping create the performance.

As the return of Arts Festival was much anticipated, the members are delighted to perform again at the Gala.

