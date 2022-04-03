Loading...
Kilraughts YFC ready for the show to begin!
Kilraughts ‘magic’ secures a place in Arts Festival Gala

Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club recently performed their Arts Festival piece “The Magic in Me” at Ballymoney High School for a place at the YFC Arts Gala.

By Una Culkin
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 6:00 am

The members spent many hours practising and rehearsing - and it all paid off as they were delighted to secure a place at the Gala on Saturday, April 16 at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.

Kilraughts YFC would like to thank their producers- Cynthia Currie, David Dunlop, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Jackie McNeill and Rebecca Calderwood - for the time and effort they put into helping create the performance.

As the return of Arts Festival was much anticipated, the members are delighted to perform again at the Gala.

1.

Club members in their costumes- Victoria Currie, Kerry Jamison and Jayne Kirkpatrick

2.

Hannah Kirkpatrick preparing to take on her role as a witch

3.

Club leader James Kirkpatrick excited for the performance

4.

Kilraughts YFC during their final rehearsal

