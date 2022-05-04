Kilraughts Parents’ Night and Club Dinner

The evening included the performance of a junior sketch, One Act play, choir performance and prizegiving ceremony.

Audience members enjoyed speeches from Erinn Ramsay who provided the yearly secretary’s report, Club Leader James Kirkpatrick’s speech and guest speaker Vice President Adam Alexander.

The evening concluded with the club’s Arts Festival Performance of ‘The Magic in Me’.

The club would like to thank family and friends for attending. The following evening, members headed to the Golflinks Hotel and danced the night away at the annual club dinner.

Members took part in an evening filled with games, dancing and a light-hearted prize giving ceremony.

The members would like to thank their outgoing committee for all their amazing hard work and dedication and send good wishes to the new committee for the incoming 2022/2023 Young Farmer Year.

1. Some committee members enjoying the club dinner Photo Sales

2. Some Kilraughts girls having a great time at the dinner Photo Sales

3. Club members Eve Borland and Neala Clarke at the club dinner Photo Sales

4. Club member Fianna Butler for winning Best New Recruit at the parents' evening Photo Sales