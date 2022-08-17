Kilraughts YFC competition
Kilraughts YFC recently held their annual ‘slippery football’ competition in Ballymoney Showgrounds.
By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:59 am
This event was attended by a large number of other Young Farmers’ Clubs - all of whom were very competitive!
Kilrea YFC was placed first for the seniors and Randalstown YFC placed first for the juniors. The evening was enjoyed by many family and friends who came to watch the matches and also enjoy the barbecue at the end of the night.
The main event of the weekend was on the following evening, as they held their annual barbecue, which was held in Armoy Market. Many YFC clubs came and supported this event - a great evening was had by all.
Thank you to all the members for helping at both these events enabling them to be a great success.
READ MORE:
Page 1 of 1