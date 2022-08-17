Kilraughts YFC competition

This event was attended by a large number of other Young Farmers’ Clubs - all of whom were very competitive!

Kilrea YFC was placed first for the seniors and Randalstown YFC placed first for the juniors. The evening was enjoyed by many family and friends who came to watch the matches and also enjoy the barbecue at the end of the night.

The main event of the weekend was on the following evening, as they held their annual barbecue, which was held in Armoy Market. Many YFC clubs came and supported this event - a great evening was had by all.

Thank you to all the members for helping at both these events enabling them to be a great success.

READ MORE:

1. Kilrea YFC members who placed first in the senior competition Photo Sales

2. Junior winning team Randalstown YFC Photo Sales

3. Club members Erinn Ramsay, Claire Ramsay and Diane Ramsay ready to help out at Kilraughts YFC barbecue Photo Sales

4. Ahoghill YFC members taking part in Kilraught’s annual slippery sport night Photo Sales